Hubert Williams

Hubert Warren Williams, 79, of Asheville, died Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Givens Estates.
Born in Moultrie, GA to the late Frederick Lee and Ara Hooks Williams, he was a business owner and real estate agent. A music major, he was minister of music at First Baptist Church of Nashville, West View Baptist Church and Byne Memorial Baptist Church in Nashville, GA. He is currently a member and elder of First Presbyterian Church of Asheville. Other interests and hobbies of his were photography, traveling abroad, gardening, gourmet cooking and baking, such as fruitcakes, cheesecakes and caramel cakes. He provided loving care for his wife and enjoyed his grandchildren who were the apple of his eye.
Survivors include his wife of forty-three years, Joan Bell Williams; son, Michael Williams (Jennifer) of Salisbury; daughters, Trina Lawrence (Stephen) of Athens, GA and Leah Harding (Chad) of Asheville; six grandchildren, Allison and Reid Williams, Taylor and Graham Lawrence, and Maya and Conrad Harding; brother, William R. Williams (Sue) of Cummings, GA.
A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Asheville. Rev. Patrick Johnson will officiate.
Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road is assisting the family and the online memorial is available at grocefuneralhome. com.
Groce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
