Hugh Carlton Giles, Jr., 86, of Lee County, died Thursday, February 3, 2022.
His graveside funeral service will be at 11 AM on Monday, February 7, 2022 at Crown Hill Cemetery. The Rev. Charles Jones will officiate.
Mr. Giles was born in Dawson, GA and he graduated from Albany High School in the Class of 1956 where he played varsity football and was a standout linebacker for the Indians. He briefly attended South Georgia College. Mr. Giles was a member of Byne Memorial Baptist Church. He worked his entire life in the auto parts business, both at Keenan Auto Parts and Pritchett Ford Honda in Albany. He loved all animals, including his companion dogs. Mr. Giles was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh C. Giles, Sr. and Clara Estelle Giles, his sister, JoAnn Corrigan, and his stepdaughter, Sherrie Giles.
Mr. Giles is survived by his two sons: Hugh C. Giles, III "Chip" and his wife Kelly, Chris C. Giles and his wife Amy Mitchell; sister: Linda Giles, Albany; brother: Ottis Giles (Odie), Albany; nieces and nephews: Connie Corrigan and Steve Stack, Orange Park, FL, Karen Corrigan Avery, Heather Avery, and Tyler Avery, all of Jacksonville, FL, Troy and Karen Giles, Jacksonville, FL, Kelly Giles, Jacksonville, FL; great nieces and great nephew: Daniel Giles, Holly Giles, and Kaitlin Giles, all of Jacksonville, FL.
