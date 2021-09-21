Don Black, age 89, of Albany, Georgia, passed away September 16 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Don was born on November 15, 1931 in Toccoa, Georgia. He was a graduate of Toccoa High School and attended Piedmont College. After leaving Toccoa, he lived in Decatur Georgia. Most of his life was spent in Albany. For forty-nine years he worked as a court reporter for the State Board of Workers' Compensation. He retired at the age of 80. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Albany where he served as a deacon. He enjoyed greeting fellow worshipers at the front door for early service. He always had a piece of candy for the little ones. A deep love of God and his family came first in his life, followed by his beloved Georgia Bulldogs. He was preceded in death by his mother Louise Black, dear brothers Dan and James, and his first wife Louise Crowe Black.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 46 years Gail Bruce Black; Daughter, Donna Flowers (Ronnie) and son, Michael Ryan Black; Grandchildren Brent Moreland (Jennifer), Justin Flowers, Mallory Eubanks (Ryan); Great grandchildren, Elsa and Kathryn Moreland, Weston and Audrey Eubanks.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Don to the American Cancer Society, 2565 Thompson Bridge Road, Suite 114, Gainesville, Georgia 30501.
Graveside services will be Sunday, September 19, 2021, 2 O'clock p.m. at the Toccoa City Cemetery with The Reverend Joey Whitlock officiating.
The family will receive friends at the Acree-Davis Funeral Home on Sunday, 12:30 p.m. until time to leave for the service.
Interment to follow in the Toccoa City Cemetery with the Acree-Davis Funeral Home and Crematory in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Hugh Don Black.
