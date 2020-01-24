Columbus, Ga.
Hugh Orlanda Morris
Hugh Orlanda Morris, Sr., 75, of Columbus, GA, peacefully passed Wednesday, January 22, 2020 in the loving care of his wife, Barbara Byers Morris.
Born in Columbus, Georgia on July 11, 1944, the son of William George and Marie Daniel Morris. He graduated Columbus High School in 1962. He graduated from Georgia Tech in 1969.
Hired by Procter and Gamble for which he worked 25 years until retirement. He worked and raised his family in Albany and Lee County, Georgia. He was passionate about family, faith; loved to read and play golf.
Returning to Columbus after retirement, Hugh and Barbara were members of Pierce Chapel UMC. Hugh also enjoyed weekly Midweek lunch with friends at East Highland UMC.
He is survived by son, Hugh Orlanda Morris, Jr. his wife, Crystal Mainor Morris, two grandchildren, Byers Hiller Morris, Hugh Orlanda Morris, III; of Albany, Georgia.
He is survived by daughter, Marnie Morris Tanner, her husband, William Coleman Tanner, three grandchildren, Kathleen Marie Tanner, Margaret Caroline Tanner, Alaina Beth Tanner; of Kennesaw, Georgia.
Hugh was preceded in death by sister, Sandra Morris Stephens. Survived by her husband, Earl Stephens, their children and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Friday, January 24, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Pierce Chapel UMC, 5122 Pierce Chapel Road, Midland, GA. 31820. Rev. Howard G. White and Rev. Lynn Meadows-White will preside. A reception for family and friends will follow in the fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family request any donation in memory of Hugh be given to Pierce Chapel UMC.
