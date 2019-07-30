Graydon Hull Andrews, 98, of Albany, died Sunday at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
His funeral service will be Wednesday 3 PM at Byne Memorial Baptist Church with interment to follow in Crown Hill Cemetery. Rev. Charlie Brown will officiate.
A native of Randolph County, Mr. Andrews was a retired County Extension Agent with the University System of Georgia, starting in Mitchell County, then Quitman and retired from Lee County where he was the longest. He proudly served his country in World War II as a Seabee in the Aleutian Islands and the South Pacific and was a member of Byne Memorial Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by a son, Jason Phillip Andrews and his siblings, Horace Andrews, Dorsey Andrews, Mary Edith Giger, Claude Andrews, Jim Andrews and Jenna Mae Stanton.
Survivors include his wife Louise Andrews of Albany, daughters, Julia A. Moye (Ron) of Albany, Mary Louise Cannon (Henry) of Leesburg, sons, Charles Hull Andrews (Monica) of Cuthbert, Howard Warren Andrews of Carnegie, daughter in law, Heather Land (Steven), widow of Jason Andrews of Lee County, grandchildren, Zack Moye (Christy), Clint Cannon (Leah), Jamie Zapata (Louis), Kelley Smith (Jimmy), Daphne Hardin (Michael), great grandchildren, Brandon Cook, Noah Williams, Christopher Zapata, Kaitlyn Zapata, Caden Smith, Grayson Smith, Jason Cannon, Dalton Hardin, Dylan Hardin, Natalie Land, Emerson Land, Hudson Land and a great great grandson Waylon Cook.
The family will receive friends Wednesday one hour prior to the service at Byne Memorial.
Those desiring please make memorials to Carnegie Baptist Church, c/o Vickie Andrews, 283 Eleven Bridges Rd, Cuthbert, GA 39840 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.
Special thanks to Gloria Hall and Sherleen Gurley caregivers for Mr. and Mrs. Andrews.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31721
(229) 435-5657
