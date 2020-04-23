Ida B. Hicks, 49, passed away on, Monday, April 20, 2020. Her graveside service will be held on Friday, April 24, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Countyline Cemetery in Sasser, GA. Reverend Mack Rouse will officiate.
Precious memories of laughter shared and tears shed will always remain with Sis. Hicks' loving family which includes her sons, Darren Hicks, Kalvin Hicks, and Fredrick Wright, all of Albany, GA; a loving and devoted mother, Jobell Hicks of Albany, GA; her friend, Michael Stubbs of Albany, GA; two sisters, Sarah Griffin and Marie (Curtis) Clay, both of Albany, GA; four brothers, Albert (Brenda) Hicks, Jr. , Rayfield (Tammi) Hicks, Sr., Frederick and (Shanika) Hicks, all of Albany, GA, and Terry (Nareema) Hicks of Hinesville, GA; brother-in-law, Curtis Amos; a good friend Emma Amos of Albany, GA; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many sorrowing friends that will mourn her passing.
Albritten's Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
Dawson, GA 39842
(229) 995-5895
www.albrittensfuneralservice
