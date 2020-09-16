Mrs. Ida Mae Lowe, 79, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Her graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 12:00 noon. Pastor McKebia D. Bray, Sr., will officiate. Albritten's Funeral Service is in charge of the final arrangements.
She leaves behind to cherish her precious memories: three daughters, Mary (Raleigh) Whiters, Deborah Lowe Jones, and Wanda Lowe Clay; twelve grandchildren, Precious, Sequoia, Kierrra, La'tasha, Deyontae, Jacoris, Kentrollis, Gabriel, Latravious, Octavious, Jamarski, and Sammy; three sisters-in-law, Beverly Smith, Gussie (Edward) Jones, and Josephine Lowe; one brother-in-law, Willie James Lowe; two special neighbors, Ms. Lucille Moses and Mrs. Minnie Jones; and a host of great-grands, great-great-grands, nieces, and nephews,
