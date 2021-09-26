Iris Faye Scarborough Tallent, 89, of Leesburg, GA died Thursday, September 23, 2021. Family graveside services will be conducted Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Crown Hill Cemetery. Pastor Debbie Cone will officiate.
Faye was born in Cadwell, GA, while most of her life she lived in Albany, GA, where she relocated after graduating from Blakely High School in 1949. Soon afterward, she met the love of her life, Charles, in a drugstore soda shop, and they were married on October 4, 1951. They celebrated 69 years together prior to his death on November 27, 2020.
Faye lived her life mirroring and reflecting the heart of Jesus. Anointed with the gift of service, she has been a blessing to many throughout her life. Always willing to lend a listening ear, in return she offered her gentle kindness and encouragement in their time of need. She was faithful to visit with those whose time had come to be placed in assisted living or nursing homes. And no one's birthday was ever forgotten, she was sure to call and mail a card to celebrate their day. She delighted in making phone calls and visits, insuring the importance of keeping connections. Faye was a true and loyal friend, she honored and treasured all relationships, and was loved by all who knew her.
Faye's family was of the greatest importance to her, and she loved them well. She treasured family togetherness, and a cherished past-time of hers was to prepare and serve her well-loved-by-all recipes at gatherings. She certainly loved and adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and took pride in sharing their pictures and accomplishments with everyone.
Faye was employed for over 30 years with Ryder Truck Rental, and retired from there after faithfully completing many successful years of work.
She and her husband, Charles, were founding members of Avalon United Methodist Church where she was a member of the Ladies Bible Class, actively sang in the choir, and enjoyed leading line dance classes for the senior ladies.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Hayward Tallent, her parents, William Tullie Scarborough and Trellie B. Scarborough; siblings Emory Scarborough, Edsel Scarborough, Greyson Scarborough, Wyllene Scarborough Turner, and Saralyn Scarborough Durham.
Survivors include daughters Karen Tallent Padgett and husband Tommy of Leesburg, GA, Kim Tallent Crowder and husband Linwood of Knoxville, TN; grandchildren Andrew Padgett and wife Kelley, Iris Crowder Luce and husband Mat, Nathan Crowder and wife Christian, Meredith Crowder Mead and husband Kaleb, Trellie Padgett Griffith and husband Chris, Anthony Crowder and wife Erin, and Mason Crowder; great-grandchildren Drew Padgett, Millie Padgett, Madison Padgett, and Vera Ruth Luce and siblings Shirley Durham and Pete Scarborough.
The funeral services will be livestream on Mathews Funeral Home Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers those desiring may make memorials in memory of Mrs. Iris Faye Tallent to Avalon United Methodist Church, 3018 Gillionville Rd, Albany Georgia, 31721
