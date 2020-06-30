Mrs. Inez Cook Gaskins, 88, of Sylvester, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020 in Cordele. The graveside will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the Hillcrest Cemetery. The Rev. Jimmy Cargle will officiate. Inez was born in Nashville, GA., and was the daughter of the late William Harrison Cook and Minnie Ola Smith Cook. In her earlier years, Inez was an Air Craft Riveter for a small aircraft company while her husband served our Country in the Korean War. She was an active member of Northside Baptist Church in Sylvester and in the past had sang in the church choir. A devout Christian Lady, she enjoyed reading her Bible daily and serving others as she could. Inez enjoyed cooking and especially loved sewing quilts and blankets. She was an avid outdoors person, enjoying working in her yard and garden. Her greatest treasure was her family. Inez was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Leon E. Gaskins of Sylvester; sisters, Helen Burdette and Myrtle Grimsley; and three brothers, Curtis Cook, Carley Cook and Daniel Webster Cook; Inez is survived by one sister, Myrtice Caldwell of Gray; daughter, Sandra Godwin of Albany; granddaughter, Monica Jennings (Kevin) of Cordele; great granddaughter, Bailey Jennings of Cordele. The family would like to extend a special thank you Mrs. Gail Staley of Cordele, Inez's faithful caregiver and friend.

