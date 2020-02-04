Villa Rica, Ga.
Inez Prescott (Dannelly)
Inez Prescott of Villa Rica, Georgia passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton, Georgia. Mrs. Prescott was 93 years old and is survived by her three sons, Lamar Daniel, Larry Daniel and Lee Prescott and his wife Heather; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Rosehaven Chapel in Douglasville, Georgia. Please take time to leave condolences with the family or share memories of Mrs. Prescott by visiting www.whitleygarner.com. Services have been entrusted to the care of Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, 8640 Rose Avenue, Douglasville, Georgia 30134.
Woodstock Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Douglasville, GA 30134
(770) 942-4246
www.whitleygarner.com
Inez Prescott of Villa Rica, Georgia passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton, Georgia. Mrs. Prescott was 93 years old and is survived by her three sons, Lamar Daniel, Larry Daniel and Lee Prescott and his wife Heather; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Rosehaven Chapel in Douglasville, Georgia. Please take time to leave condolences with the family or share memories of Mrs. Prescott by visiting www.whitleygarner.com. Services have been entrusted to the care of Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, 8640 Rose Avenue, Douglasville, Georgia 30134.
Woodstock Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Douglasville, GA 30134
(770) 942-4246
www.whitleygarner.com
To plant a tree in memory of Inez Prescott as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.