Albany, GA
Ira Douglas Davis, Jr.
Mr. Ira Douglas Davis, Jr, 64, of Albany, Georgia and formerly of Tallahassee, Florida departed this life Thursday, January 9, 2019 at his residence. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. from the Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 901 S. Westover Blvd, Albany, Georgia. Dr. Daniel Simmons is the pastor and will provide the eulogy. Interment will follow in the Floral Memory Gardens, 120 Old Pretoria Road, Albany, Georgia. His remains will lie in state at the church Saturday from 10:00 A.M. until the service hour. Meadows Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences to the family by visiting Meadows' website at www.meadowsofalbany.com
Mr. Ira Douglas Davis, Jr, 64, of Albany, Georgia and formerly of Tallahassee, Florida departed this life Thursday, January 9, 2019 at his residence. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. from the Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 901 S. Westover Blvd, Albany, Georgia. Dr. Daniel Simmons is the pastor and will provide the eulogy. Interment will follow in the Floral Memory Gardens, 120 Old Pretoria Road, Albany, Georgia. His remains will lie in state at the church Saturday from 10:00 A.M. until the service hour. Meadows Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences to the family by visiting Meadows' website at www.meadowsofalbany.com
To plant a tree in memory of Ira Davis, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.