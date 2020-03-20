Ira Rowe, 92, of Albany, GA, died March 19, 2020 at his residence. Family graveside funeral services will be held Saturday at 10:00 AM at Crown Hill Cemetery. Rev. Roy Cook will officiate.
Mr. Rowe was born on May 17, 1927 in Berrien County, GA. He was raised in Nashville, GA and graduated from Berrien High School. Mr. Rowe joined the United States Navy and served on Pearl Harbor in the CB's from 1944 until 1945. He again served his country from 1948 until 1952 aboard the Air Craft Carrier, The USS Franklin D. Roosevelt.
After his service, Mr. Rowe moved to Albany, GA in 1954 and was employed with the Marine Corps Logistic Base until 1986 and retired as Chief of Supply. He was a member of Gillionville Baptist Church and the Micah Sunday School Class. Mr. Rowe loved the outdoors, he was active in the Boy Scouts and coached Little League Baseball and Football when his children were young. He loved gardening and camping and he loved the beach and the mountains with his children and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leon and Oliffe Rowe and two brothers, Leroy Rowe and Russell Rowe.
Survivors include his wife, Nelle Rowe of Albany, GA, two sons, Greg (Lissa) Rowe of Albany, GA and Ryan (Erin) Rowe of Dumfries, VA, a brother, Donald (Joan) Rowe of St. Augustine, FL, six grandchildren, Chris Rowe of Albany, GA, Melissa (Caine) Rowe Bickerstaff of Lee County, GA and Ethan Rowe, Andrew Rowe, Caleb Rowe and Jonathon Rowe all of Dumfries, VA and two great-grandchildren, Bowen Bickerstaff and Brady Bickerstaff.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Mr. Rowe to Phoebe Hospice, 320 Foundation Lane, Albany, GA, 31707.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31721
(229) 435-5657
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.