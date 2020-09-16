Ms. Irene Catherine Simpson, 72, of Albany, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Willson Hospice House.
Born January 17, 1948, in Lynn, MA, Irene was the daughter of the late Charles and Phyllis Meaney Simpson. She retried as an accountant with M & M Mars and greatly loved her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Holli Reksten and her brother, Chuck Simpson.
Survivors include her son, Roger Reksten of Albany; brothers, Michael Simpson and Brian Simpson both of Hilton Head SC; sisters, Mary McRee of Albany and Patricia Sapp of St. Petersburg, FL; several nieces, nephews and cousins that will cherish her memory.
It was Irene's request that there be no service and that she be remembered with smiles and laugher of the cherished memories shared.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.hallandhallfh.com.
The family would like to thank her caregivers for their devoted care and love for Irene.
Hall and Hall Funeral Home was given the honor to serve Irene's family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.