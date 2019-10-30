Mrs. Irene King Goolsby, 94, of Terrell County, GA died October 28, 2019 at her residence. Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 2:00 P.M. at the Bronwood Baptist Church. Rev. Jeff Carter will officiate. A private interment will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Goolsby was born on November 8, 1924 in Lee County, GA to the late Sidney and Vera King. She married the late Alfred Herman Goolsby and moved to Terrell County, GA where she spent her entire life. Mrs. Goolsby was a member of the Bronwood Baptist Church and the Volunteer Sunday School Class. She enjoyed being a homemaker, working, looking after her family and traveling.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Joel S. "Bubber" and Applis Goolsby of Terrell County, GA, two daughters, Margie Howard and her husband, Eddie and Kaye Francis all of Americus, GA, seven grandchildren, Melanie (Troy) Dale of Lake Butler, FL, Brian (Rhonda) Goolsby and Jason (Alson) Gooslby all of Terrell County, GA, Lisa Bobbitt and Debbie Malone both of Atlanta, GA, Dana (Jerre) Norris of Americus, GA, and Stacie (Ralph) Martin of Jefferson, GA, twenty great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM Wednesday at the Bronwood
Baptist Church.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Mrs. Goolsby to Willson Hospice House, 320 Foundation Dr., Albany, GA 31707 or to the Bronwood Baptist Church, 140 S. Geise St., Bronwood, GA 39842.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
