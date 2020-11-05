Claudia Irene Sharman Heidt, 94, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020. She was born on October 18, 1926 in Albany, Georgia to Varner Floyd Sharman and Ruby Slaughter Sharman. After graduating from Albany High School, she married her high school sweetheart William Bartow (Billy) Heidt and raised their 3 children. They owned and managed the Victory Club Restaurant for many years. She moved to Marietta, GA in 1975 to be nearer family.
Irene loved family, cooking, traveling, gardening, her pets and SEC football. As matriarch of the family, she hosted glorious holiday family gatherings and made everyone's favorite recipe.
Irene was predeceased by her daughter Janet Kathleen Heidt and is survived by her son William Steven Heidt (Sandra), and daughter Connie Heidt Kirk (Dempsey), grandsons Dan Heidt (Kelly), David Heidt (April), Andrew Kirk (Lauren) and granddaughter Meg Kirk Mayfield (Brandon), 12 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mayes Ward Dobbins is handling arrangements (mayeswarddobbins.com). Memorial services will be held at a date to be determined in Albany GA. Memorial gifts are appreciated for WellStar Hospice (wellstar.org) or Marietta First Baptist Church (mariettafbc.org)..
