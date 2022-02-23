...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM EST /MIDNIGHT CST/ TO
10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one-quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama and south central and
southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 1 AM EST /midnight CST/ to 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/
Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
Claudia Irene Sharman Heidt, 94, passed away on November 6, 2020. She was born on October 18, 1926 in Albany, Georgia to Varner Floyd Sharman and Ruby Slaughter Sharman. After graduating from Albany High School, she married her high school sweetheart William Bartow (Billy) Heidt and raised their 3 children. They owned and managed the Victory Club Restaurant for many years. She moved to Marietta, GA in 1975 to be nearer family.
Irene was predeceased by her daughter Janet Kathleen Heidt and is survived by her son Steve Heidt (Sandra), and daughter Connie Heidt Kirk (Dempsey), grandchildren Dan Heidt (Kelli), David Heidt (April), Andrew Kirk (Lauren) and Meg Kirk Mayfield, 12 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A graveside memorial service will be held on March 4 at 1:00 pm at Crown Hill Cemetery, 1907 Dawson Road, Albany. For more information contact 404-272-0702.
To plant a tree in memory of Irene Heidt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.