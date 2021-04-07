Irish Santoria Powell Hammond, 38, of Albany, died Tuesday, April 6, 2021.
Her funeral service will be at 2 PM on Monday, April 12, 2021 at the graveside at Crown Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 11, 2021 from 2-4 PM at Kimbrell-Stern.
Irish was born in Camilla, and lived most of her life in Albany. She graduated from Monroe High School in the Class of 2001. She attended Darton College, Albany State University, and received her degree from Albany Technical College. Irish has been employed at Albany Tech for 10 years. She was a devoted wife and mother who loved her family and her friends. Irish was preceded in death by her son Malik.
Survivors include her husband: Michael Hammond, Albany; 3 children: Malina Hammond, Mikaela Hammond, and Mikal Hammond, all of Albany; mother: Lisa West, Albany; 2 brothers: Henry Washington, Denzel Washington, both of Albany; a sister: Latasha Lane Davis ; cousin: Vanquisha Burns (Linton Murray), Sherria Wimberly ; mother-in-law: Felicia Williams, Atlanta; brothers-in-law: Roderick Williams (Otoe), Atlanta, Ryan Williams, Albany, Rueben Williams, Florida; friend: Lydia Brown, and a host of other family members and friends.
You may sign the online guestbook at www.kimbrellstern.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.