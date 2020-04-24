Irma Graham

Leesburg, GA
Irma Carter Graham
Mrs. Irma Carter Graham, 90, of Leesburg, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at her home.
A graveside service for the family only will be held at Floral Memory Gardens.
Mrs. Graham was born on May 25, 1929, in Ware County to the late Henry Monroe and Mamie Moseley Carter. She spent her years caring for her family and home. Though she was a homemaker at heart, Mrs. Graham had various jobs throughout her life. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening, quilting, and cooking for those she loved. A beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Eschol Graham, Sr.; her son, James Graham; daughter-in-law, Kathy Graham; and her grandson, Ryan Smith.
Mrs. Graham is survived by her four children, Clifford E. Graham, Jr. (Dianne) of Kathleen, Steven Graham of Douglasville, Teresa McConnell of Cartersville, and Debra Faulk (Steve) of Leesburg; daughter-in-law, Billie Jean Graham of Putney; 13 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Leesburg, GA 31763
(229) 814-1415
