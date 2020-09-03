Mrs. Irma Wall Bozeman, 99 of Sylvester, died on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at her residence.
The graveside service was held at 2:00 PM on Saturday September 5, 2020 at the Isabella Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Jason Jones officiated.
Mrs. Bozeman was born on December 18, 1920 in Ellaville, GA., to the late Robert Harold and Martha Jane Poole Wall. Mrs. Bozeman grew up in Schley County until she moved to Worth County when she married Graham Bozeman on December 21, 1940. She was an avid Rams fan and enjoyed going to her grandchildren's sporting events. Fishing was her favorite hobby and she loved watching the Atlanta Braves on T.V. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and family. She was a member of Isabella Baptist Church and the Homemakers Sunday School Class. She was the custodian for Isabella Baptist Church for many years until she was 90 years old. She also cooked Wednesday Night supper and meals for the Senior Adults at First Baptist Church until she retired.
Survivors include her children, Amelia Bozeman Leggette, Tommy Bozeman (Elaine), Ronnie Bozeman and Billy Bozeman (Nina); sister-in-law, JoAnn Youngblood (Marion); special niece, Cyndee Bozeman Spurgeon; grandchildren, Christopher Leggette, Tracie Bennett (Jason), Curt Clark (Haley), Andy Bozeman (Michelle), Clint Bozeman (Heidi), Haley Bozeman Thornton (Caleb), Calvin Bozeman, Lucas Bozeman, Billy Spurgeon (Amber), Trever Spence (Jessica) and Patrick Spurgeon (Nikki); great grandchildren, Chance Bennett (Jessie), Colby Bennett, Camden Bennett, Kinslie Bennett, Alyssa Walls, Ashlyn Clark, Avery Bozeman, Eli Bozeman, Kileigh Brown, Madison Brown, Josie Bozeman, Landon Spence, Grayson Spence, Hudson Spence, Jayden Spurgeon, Conner Spurgeon, Madison Spurgeon and Levi Spurgeon; great great grandchild, Ealah Bennett.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Bozeman was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Graham Bozeman on September 6, 1973; brothers, Robert Wall and Billy Wall; great grandsons, Justin Bennett, Taylor Leggette and a daughter-in-law, Debbie Bozeman.
Banks Funeral Home in Sylvester was in charge of arrangements.
