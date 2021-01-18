Irvin Haskell (Tex) Storey, Jr., 89, of Leesburg, Ga passed away Monday, January 18, 2021. Private funeral services will be held at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Terry Sinyard will officiate. Public graveside services will be held Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at Floral Memory Gardens Cemetery. Masks and social distancing will be respected.
Born raised in Granger TX. Entered USAF 1952 and was stationed at Albany GA where he met Sally. After four years of duty he worked for MobilOil then opened a cafe in Ennis TX. He moved back to Albany GA in 1975 and built a home in Leesburg. He then began working at MCLB as base maintenance technician and part time for TSC Express. He owned and operated Leesburg Laundromat. He enjoyed golf, traveling, and spending time with family.
Survivors include his wife, Shelby (Sally) Storey, Leesburg, GA, a son, Terry Storey (Kim), Leesburg, GA, a daughter, Tammy Clanton (Jimbo), Lake Blackshear, GA, a sister, Mildred Mohel, Houston, TX, grandchildren, Jennifer Moorman, Blake Clanton, Jessica McDonald, Drue Umphurs (Oldman), great-grandchildren, Kirsten Olson, Chloe Marie Moorman, Emory Moorman and Vanessa McDonald.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Irvin Haskell (Tex) Storey, Jr. to the First Baptist Church of Leesburg, 135 Main St. E., Leesburg, GA, 31763 or the charity of your choice.
The family will receive friends at the cemetery following the public services.
Mathews Funeral Home
Albany, GA
229-435-5657
