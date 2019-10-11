Isis McVay
Albany, GA
Isis McVay
Ms. Isis McVay, 18 of Albany, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Homegoing Services will be conducted, Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 2:00PM at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 400 Pine Avenue. Pastor Carl H. White, Jr. will officiate. Interment will follow in the Riverside Cemetery, 200 Cotton Avenue. Visitation will be held on today, Friday, October 11, 2019, from 11:00AM until 8:30PM at the funeral home. The family will receive friends at 2005 West Waddell Avenue.
M. L. King Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, Georgia 317013615
(229) 435-4813

