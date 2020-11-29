Mr. J.R. Nutt, 80 of Poulan, died on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at his residence.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Banks Funeral Home, with a private interment to follow in the Hillcrest Cemetery. The Rev. Donnie Duncan will officiate.
Mr. Nutt was born on September 10, 1940 in Turner County to the late Walter Lee, Jr., and Sallie Monteen Pate Nutt. He had lived in Worth County most of his life and was retired from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital where he worked as a Security Officer and had over 30 years of Law Enforcement Experience. Mr. Nutt also retired from the Colquitt County Board of Education as a Resource Officer. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Sylvester.
Survivors include, Judy Slappey; children, Julie Muliford and Amy Strenth (Dwayne); brothers, Billy Nutt, Gary Nutt, Jerry Nutt and Walter Nutt; sister, Floria Leigh, and 6 grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 10:00 AM until the service hour at Banks Funeral Home.
Banks Funeral Home in Sylvester is in charge of arrangements.
