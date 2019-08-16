Jacinta Clark

Ms. Jacinta Rahshemah Clark, 46 of Albany, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Homegoing Services will be conducted, Saturday, August 17, 2018, at 11:00AM US 19 Church Of Christ, 724 Liberty Expressway. Brother Arthur F. Medlock, Sr. will officiate. Interment will follow in Floral Memory Gardens Cemetery, 120 Old Pretoria Road. Visitation will be held on today, Friday, August 16, 2018, from 1:00PM until 8:30PM at the funeral home. The family will receive friends at 203 Palmer Court.
M. L. King Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, Georgia 317013615
