Jack A Jacobs went to be with the Lord on January 13, 2021. Long time resident of Arlington, GA, who passed away at Phoebe Putney Hospital from sudden medical complications. (Not Covid). Survived by his three children, who were able be at his bedside. He will join his wife, the former Dorothy M. Burch, who passed away in 2017.
Jack leaves a large family, many still in the South Georgia area. His mother was Nannie Jo (Clower) Jacobs, Father James Auden Jacobs, plus sisters Jean Thompson and Doris Kelly. Jack's three children are Aleathia Fambro Johns, married to Bill, Melvin Victor Fambro, married to Kathy and Julie Jacobs Cossaboom, married to Mike. Left behind are 7 grandchildren, Jennifer Vaughan, Brooke Satterfield, Clay Fambro, Aleata Neill, April Leeper, Jeffrey Dionne, and Mathew Purdie. Plus 11 great grandchildren, Ashlea Vaughan, Owen Satterfield, Holly Satterfield, Michael Fambro, Mika Fambro, Madison Neill, Tyler Neill, Keira Leeper, Kaelyn Leeper, Kyle Leeper and Miles Purdie. And enough nieces, nephews and cousins to populate a county.
Memorial service was held Saturday, January 16 at the Arlington Baptist Church, after cremation. Jack had been a long time member, Deacon, Sunday School teacher and business manager.
He was a well loved member of the Arlington community, which was his place of birth and education through high school. Jack was promoted to sergeant during 4 years of service in the USAF. His return to Georgia was to receive education as an Electrical Engineer plus a degree in Law. He met the love of his life, Dorothy and inherited two children, followed by one child, Julie. His work career began with Colonial Pipeline and then years with the State of Georgia. Among his accomplishments were building and safety codes for mobile homes and various types of commercial buildings. Such codes written for Georgia were adopted and remain in place by many other states in the Southeast.
He returned to his hometown of Arlington upon retirement in 1996. This allowed time for his interests in model airplanes, learning the latest in computers and photography. He spent those last years serving his community and Church.
