Jack B. Watkins, Jr.

Jack Braxton Watkins Jr., age 81, of Americus, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at Magnolia Manor in Buena Vista. He was born on January 16, 1939 in Birmingham, AL. to the late Jack Watkins Sr. and Virginia Watkins. He attended Isabella Baptist Church in Sylvester. Mr. Watkins served in the Navy. He was also a former Auctioneer.
A private graveside service will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Americus.
Survivors include two sons, Gary(Angela) Watkins of Mauk and Bobby(Amanda) Watkins of Griffin; one daughter Cathy Barker of Sylvester; two sisters, Patsy(Richard) McAfee of Americus and Virginia(Don) Kinnander of Minneapolis, MN. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
Mr. Watkins was preceded in death by his wife Jewel Watkins, a son Jack B. Watkins III., a brother Robert Watkins and a granddaughter Brittany Watkins.
