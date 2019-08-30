Mr. Jack Bryant, 76, of Albany, GA, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at his residence. A memorial service will be conducted on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at Mathews Funeral Home. Mr. Ross Powell will officiate.
Mr. Bryant was born in Edison, GA, on August 11, 1943 to the late Irvin and Lourie Harrison Bryant. He was employed by Proctor and Gamble for thirty-four years and was of the Baptist faith. He spent most of his life in the Southwest Georgia area and was a civil war buff, an avid movie watcher and enjoyed history and politics. Mr. Bryant was preceded in death by his siblings, Marvin Bryant and Carolyn Brannon.
Survivors include his children, Jack I. Bryant (Carol) of Navarre, FL, Teresa Bryant and John Robert "Robbie" Bryant both of Albany, GA and Cristy Leann Bryant of Valdosta, GA; his grandchildren, Jack Wesley Bryant and Teresa Marie Bryant, both of Atlanta, GA; the mother of his children, Maxine Bryant of Leesburg, GA; his brothers, Lester Bryant of Dawson, GA and Billy Bryant of OH; and his sisters, Betty White of Phenix City, AL, Jane Cloud of Dawson, GA and Evelyn Williams of KY.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 804 Cherry St, Suite A, Macon, GA 31201.
To sign our online registry or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31721
(229) 435-5657
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.