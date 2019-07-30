Jack Lynwood Daniel, 79, of Albany, GA died Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at First Free Will Baptist Church. Rev. Billy D. Hanna and Rev. Donnie Burke will officiate. Interment will follow in Crown Hill Cemetery.
Jack was born in the Patmos community of Baker County. He graduated from Baker County High School in 1958. He worked at Sears from 1962 to 1967. He became an agent with Allstate Insurance Company, retiring in 1997. During his 22 years of retirement, he worked part-time at Enterprise-Rent-A-Car to earn money "to pay for his golf."
He was a member of First Free Will Baptist Church for 56 years. He was a member of the K & K Sunday School Class and served as a deacon, Sunday School Superintendent, and on the Board of Retirement for the National Free Will Baptist Association for thirty years.
Jack was a lifelong sports fan and played and coached church softball over the years. He also coached his sons in little league baseball. He never missed a chance to cheer on the Braves, Falcons, and Bulldogs.
Jack was a member of Stonebridge Country Club and was an avid golfer who loved to brag about "shooting his age" or better during his later years. He organized and led the Jack Daniel Open golf trip for 47 years.
Jack enjoyed traveling and due to his hard work and dedication, he was awarded trips to various places including Hawaii, Puerto Rico, Bermuda, and the Bahamas. During his retirement, Jack and Christine took a once in a lifetime trip to Hyderabad, India with their dear friends, Joseph and Radhika Utchula.
Jack led, loved, and served his family, friends, church, and community with great joy and wisdom. He is leaving behind a wonderful legacy and will be deeply missed by his family and all who had the privilege of knowing him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Margaret Daniel and a brother, John Daniel.
Survivors include his wife: Christine Lane Daniel; daughters, Teresa Daniel Hamilton and Tamara Daniel Miller, both of Decatur, GA; sons: Jack "Jay" Daniel, Jr. (wife Angela), Acworth, GA, Robert "Rod" Daniel (wife Lee), Sandy Springs, GA; grandchildren: T.J. Hamilton, Jr., Tara Watt, Jacob Miller, Jorgia Miller, Laney Daniel, Hailey Daniel, Hayden Daniel, Maggie Daniel and Griffin Daniel; great-grandchildren: Jack Wisniewski, II, and Brysen Watt; brothers: Perry Daniel, Sharpsburg, GA, Ed Daniel, Warner Robins, GA, Greg Daniel, Dawsonville, GA; sisters: Cheryl Stevens, Damascus, GA, Sue Sheffield, Colquitt, GA, and Lynn Haddock, Damascus, GA.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 30, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Mathews Funeral Home
In lieu of flowers those desiring may make memorials in memory of Jack Lynwood Daniel to First Free Will Baptist Church, 420 N. Westover Road, Albany, GA 31701.
