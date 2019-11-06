Jack Futch, 90, of Leesburg, GA, died Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at his home.
His funeral service will be at 2 PM on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Kimbrell-Stern with interment to follow at Crown Hill Cemetery. The Rev. Bruce English will officiate. The family will receive friends prior to the service on Saturday at Kimbrell-Stern beginning at 1 PM until the funeral hour.
Mr. Futch was born in Thomasville, GA, and had lived in Albany for many years. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Albany and the Winsome Sunday School Class. He was an Air Force Veteran. Mr. Futch was a mason and a member of the Hasan Shrine. He retired from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital and was widely known as "Key Man" from his years cutting keys at Kitty's Flea Market. Mr. Futch was preceded in death by his wife, Laverne Fussell Futch, his parents, Samuel Benjamin Futch and Vada Hancock Futch, and 2 sisters: June Bierman and Christine Stewart.
Mr. Futch is survived by his children: Orelia Ann Morris (Clarence Kimball), Owensboro, KY, Hugh Futch (Rhonda), Leesburg; 6 grandchildren: Benjamin Aaron Morris, Wichita Falls, TX, Jessica Helen Tichenor (Joey), Owensboro, KY, James Kimball (Heather), Owensboro, KY, Clark Futch (Mallory), Eglin AFB, FL, Chelsea Hatcher (Byron), Columbia, TN, Callie Hardy (Jessie), Leesburg, GA; 9 great grandchildren; 1 brother: Sammy Futch (Billie), Albany.
Those desiring may send memorials to Affinis Hospice, 507 N. Jefferson St., Albany, GA 31707.
