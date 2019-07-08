Jack Emory Gary, Sr., 84, of Georgetown passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in the Union United Methodist Church near Morris with interment to follow in the church cemetery. Reverend Dwight Dunn will be officiating.
Jack was born on November 13, 1934 in Morris, GA, the son of the late Abner Ray and Corabelle Robertson Gary. He graduated from Georgetown High School in 1952. In 1957 he graduated from Auburn University where he was active in the Baptist Student Union and the College of Agriculture.
For 43 years he lived in Sylvester, GA, as he worked with USDA Farmers Home Administration in Sylvester, Leesburg, Albany, Camilla and Tifton. During his time in Sylvester he was active in Pinson Memorial United Methodist Church and Worth County High School Band Parents.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Nadine B. Gary of Georgetown, a daughter, Robin Gary (Kim) Durbin of Auburn, AL, 2 sons, Jack E. (Mitzi) Gary, Jr. of Fayetteville, GA and Curtis Ray "Chris" (Amy) Gary of Newnan, GA, a sister, Floy Ann Gary Raughton of Nashville, TN, 2 brothers, Gordon Gary of Morris, GA and Dan Gary of Geneva, AL and 9 grandchildren, Alan Gary, Rebecca Gary, Allison Gary, Laura Gary, Caroline Gary, Katie Durbin Benham, Gary Durbin, Winston Durbin and Lawson Durbin.
The family will receive friends in the old school house next to the church on Monday from 2:00 p.m. until funeral time. Memorials may be made to the Union United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund in care of Jean Rooks at 1350 Union Church Road, Morris, GA 39867. Special thanks are extended to Kindred Hospice and the local ladies who helped with "Mr. Jack's" care.
LUNSFORD FUNERAL HOME
CUTHBERT, GA 229/732-2148
