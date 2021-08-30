Mr. Jack Glen Williford, Jr., 64, of Phenix City, AL and formerly of Ellijay, GA and Albany, GA, passed away on Sunday, August 29, 2021, at Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown Campus, in Columbus, GA, after a hard-fought battle with COVID-19. Services honoring his life will be conducted on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 2:00 p.m., at Ellijay Seventh-day Adventist Church, 12472 GA-515, Ellijay, GA 30536. For those not able to attend, the service will be streamed and can be viewed on the church's YouTube channel, www.YouTube.com/c/ellijayseventhdayadventistchurch. Born June 5, 1957, in Pelham, GA, Glen was the son of the late Jack Glen Williford, Sr. and Shirley Thompson Williford. He was a talented handy man who could build or fix most anything. Just this year he retired his business, Handi-Jack, LLC. Jack loved people and was a caring and genuine person who put God and family first. He enjoyed working with horses and was a cowboy at heart. For many years he was a faithful member and deacon of The Seventh-day Adventist Church that he loved. In addition to his parents, Mr. Williford was preceded in death by his stepfather, Mack Odom; son, Brian Willis; sister, Rosemary Williford; and brother, Clint Williford. Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Judith Turner Williford; children, Joshua Williford of Leesburg, GA, Wendy Williford of Fort Gaines, GA, Ashley Barksdale of Comer, GA, Jerry Fordham of Dublin, GA, Stacy Fordham of Bradenton, FL, Dwayne Conger and Lishia of Doerun, GA, and Denise Lance and Michael of Phenix City, AL; siblings, Debbie Williford Moore and Dennis of Ellijay, GA, Tim Williford and Terri of Ailey, GA, and Mark Williford of Ellijay, GA; 14 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Service information
Sep 11
Service
Saturday, September 11, 2021
2:00PM
2:00PM
Ellijay Seventh-Day Adventist Church
12472 GA-515
Ellijay, GA 30536
12472 GA-515
Ellijay, GA 30536
