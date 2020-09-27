LTC (Ret) Jack Harward Clay, Sr., died at the age of 94, Saturday morning (September 26, 2020) at his residence in Douglas.
A native of Grady County, GA, a veteran of three wars, he served as an enlisted infantry soldier in the Philippines during World War II, and was in the first Occupational Forces in Japan. Upon his discharge, he attended Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and the University of Georgia on the GI Bill. He was a ROTC Honor Graduate and commissioned as a Regular Army Officer. He was sent to Korea as an infantry platoon leader seeing combat immediately with the 27th Wolfhounds. His calm under fire led to his being chosen as Company Commander of Easy Company, 27th Wolfhounds as a junior lieutenant. After his combat tour he was selected to be an Instructor at Fort Benning, GA. He later went on to have multiple commands with the 82nd Airborne and the 505th Airborne Battle Group. He later served in the 4th Infantry Division in Vietnam and as an advisor to the Vietnamese Army. His career then took a turn into the secret intelligence arena when he was assigned to the Defense Intelligence Agency and on the Army General Staff. He attended various military schools including the Infantry Officer Advanced Course and the Command and General Staff College. His military decorations include: The Legion of Merit, the Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal, Combat Infantry Badge, the Expert Infantry Badge and Master Parachutist Wings. After 23 years of service, he retired and taught Industrial Art at Westover High School in Albany. Jack was a member of the Albany Exchange Club and was named Exchangite of the Year (2006). He also served on the Board of Directors at DOCO Credit Union for 20 years. Upon moving to Douglas, he became an active member of Douglas First United Methodist Church and the Whitfield Sunday School Class. His passions in life were his family, fishing, Georgia football and the Atlanta Braves. An avid angler; he fished all over the world. He was never happier than having a fishing pole in hand and a line in the water. He shared this joy with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey Harrison Clay, Era Belle Knight Clay; and his wife of 68 years, Della Elizabeth (Beth) Stanfill Clay; sister-in-law, Edith Stanfill Roddenbery; brothers-in-law, William Thomas (Bill) Stanfill, Ralph Roddenbery, and Pat Indence.
Survivor include four daughters, Glenda Clay (Ben Green) formerly of Decatur, but now on the road seeing the USA, Diane Melvin (Jimmy) of Oxford, Cynthia Clay of Douglas, Gloria Fussell (Clifton) of Douglas; one son, Jack H Clay Jr (Lizanne) of Albany; grandchildren Kelly Clay, of Albany, Noah Clay (Abbyanne) Puyallup, WA; Zach Fussell (Jessica) of Douglas; Julie Till (Cal) of Forsyth; Lauren Norman (Logan) of Covington; and Tara Bennett (Chris) of Douglas; great grandchildren: Jack Clay, Marleigh, Claire, Elizabeth, Joshua and Charlotte; and sisters-in-law Tommie Indence and Gail Stanfill; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 2p.m. Saturday (October 3, 2020) at Douglas First United Methodist Church, Douglas, GA. The family will be outside in front of the church after the service for those who wish to express their condolences in person. Due to COVID restrictions, masks are required in the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Douglas First United Methodist Church, 311 N. Madison Ave., Douglas, GA, or Bethany Hospice & Palliative Care, LLC 1400 Peterson Ave., Suite 12, Douglas, GA 31533.
Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook, or viewing the video tribute and funeral service recording at www.musicfuneralhome.com.
Music Funeral Home, Waycross is in charge of arrangements.
