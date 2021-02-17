Jack T Smith, 91, of Newton died Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at Mitchell Convalescent Center in Camilla.
Graveside funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, February 21 at Kelly Cemetery in Miller County. Rev. Malcolm Parker will officiate. Visitation will follow at the graveside.
Born June 30, 1929 in Miller County, Mr. Smith was the son of the late John Henry Smith and Trudy Bell Tiner Smith. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Elizabeth Huggins Smith, a son, James Thomas Smith, three brothers and four sisters. He was a veteran of the United States Army and worked as a mechanic. Mr. Smith attended Baker County Assembly of God Church.
Survivors include his companion, Mary Hatcher of Camilla; his children, Johnny Smith (Debbie) of Leesburg, Theresa Bice (David) of McDonough, Joey Smith (Sonya) of Dahlonega, Jackie Bush (Steve) of Newton, Joyce Cook (Tony) of Colquitt, Liz Watson (Billy) of Newton, Sandra Palmer (Don) of Newton, Larry Smith (Rhonda) of Albany; 25 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren, and 5 great great grandchildren.
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
