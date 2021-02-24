Jack Willie Holloway

Deacon Jack W. Holloway, age 94, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. He was residing in Conyers, Georgia with his daughter and son-in-law, and grandsons. Throughout the years, he was a self-employed licensed contractor. He was also a lifetime member of First Bethesda Baptist Church of Albany, Georgia. He was passionate about his family and was known for his willingness to help others, and his active work in the community.
Mr. Jack W Holloway, was born in Albany, GA on January 9, 1927 to the late Doss and Ella Keaton Holloway in Albany, Georgia. He was preceded in death by his wife, the late Emma Lou Johnson Holloway. At an early age, he professed his faith in Jesus Christ and joined 1st Bethesda Baptist Church where he was dedicated as Chairman of Deacon Board. He was one of the foundation builders of 1st Bethesda Baptist Church in Albany, Georgia.
His beautiful life will be cherished forever in the lives of his family, Jacqueline his daughter, Paul Burwell (son-in-law), Gloria Jean Holsey (daughter) Albany, Georgia, (Ron) Dorsey Jerome Holloway (son) Milledgeville, Georgia, Babette Johnson Fredrick (Daughter) Camilla, Georgia (Sister) Elonga Graper, Albany, Georgia; eight grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, church members, cousins, friends, neighbors whom always will be remembered.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. from the 2nd Bethesda Baptist Church Cemetery, 7108 Newton Road, Albany, Georgia. Rev. Elvin Mallory is the pastor will provide the eulogy. Meadows Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may sign the virtual guestbook or send condolences to the family by visiting Meadows' website at www.meadowsofalbany.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.