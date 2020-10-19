Mrs. Jackie L. Svoboda, 72, of Leesburg died Monday October 19, 2020 at her residence.
Her funeral Mass will be held Friday 10:00AM at St. Teresa's Catholic Church with entombment to follow at the Church Columbarium. Rev. Ray Levreault will be officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday from 4:00 to 6:00PM with a Wake Service beginning at 6:00PM at Kimbrell-Stern.
Born Sept 30, 1948 in Springville, IA, Mrs. Svoboda was the daughter of Peter Rudish and Zona Roberson Rudish. She attended Springville High School and graduated in 1967. Mrs. Svoboda joined the U.S. Army in 1968 and married Joseph Svoboda April 20, 1970 where she became an Army wife. She moved to Albany in 1988 where she was employed by DRMO on MCLB and retired May 2001. Mrs. Svoboda was a member of St. Teresa's Catholic Church where she was active with the Knights of Columbus, Ladies Auxiliary and Neighbors in need.
Survivors include her husband Joseph Svoboda of Leesburg; her daughter Michele Harris and her husband Dan; granddaughter Brandi Harris; great-grandson Elijah Harris; two sisters Andrea Stick and Connie Luker; two brothers Michael Rudish and Johnny Rudish.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Neighbors in Need, 421 Edgewood Dr. Albany, GA 31707.
