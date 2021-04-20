Jackie Lee Tresslar, 87, of Albany, GA, died Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, April 23, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Mathews Funeral Home. Mr. Ross Powell will officiate. Interment will follow in Andersonville National Cemetery at 2:00 PM. with Military Honors.
Jack was born in Johnson County Indiana on December 11, 1933 to the late John Marcus Tresslar and Zenetia Antonette Tresslar. He graduated from Boggstown High School, Indiana in 1951. He joined the United States Marine Corps following graduation.
While in the Marine Corps, Jack was stationed in San Diego and El Toro, CA, Korea, Okinawa, Japan, Vietnam, Chicago, IL Cherry Point, NC; Camp Lejeune, NC; and Albany, GA.
While in Albany, Jack was discharged from the Marine Corps and enlisted in the Air Force. In the Air Force he was stationed in Albany, GA; Maxwell AFB in Alabama; Vietnam; and Upper Heyford, England. Jack retired from the Air Force in 1973 and then began a career in civil service retiring in 1988.
Jack was a member of the Air Force Sergeants Association, VFW Post #2785, the American Legion Post # 30, DAV, the Loyal Order of the Moose # 1285, Dougherty Lodge # 591 F&AM. He was also a 32nd Degree Scottish Mason, and a member of The Hasan Shriners. He loved gardening and his great grandchildren. He was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents Jack was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy Nell Tresslar, a brother Ronald Tresslar, half brother Joel Tresslar, and half sister Mary Hollinshead.
Survivors include a daughter, Katrina (Bill) Moore, Albany, GA, a stepdaughter, Gloria Martin of Albany, GA, a stepson, Gene Martin of Albany, GA, a brother, John Richard Tresslar (Katherine) of Fairland, Indiana, eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers those desiring may make memorials to the Shriners Hospitals for Children c/o Hasan Shriners Transportation Fund, 1822 Palmyra Rd, Albany, GA 31701.
The family will receive friends Friday from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Mathews Funeral Home.
