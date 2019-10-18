Jackie Drinnon Wert passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones October 1, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019 in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services in Cordele. The family will greet friends immediately following the service. Jackie was born in Kingsport,TN but graduated from Leesburg High School in Florida. She was a graduate of Sumter Community College, class of 1969. She formerly worked at the Veranda in Albany,as an Obstetrical Patient Advocate/Representative. Jackie completed her career working at Phoebe Gastroenterology. She was preceded in death by her father, Ralph E. Drinnon and her mother, Doris Grace Drinnon, as well as her brother, Garfield Robert "Bobby" Drinnon, III. Jackie was also preceded in death by her beloved cat of many years "Flash" a few weeks before her death. She called him her cartoon cat. She is survived by her sister, Cheryl LeBlanc "CJ" of Kingsland; sister-in-law, Dorothy Drinnon of Cordele; two nephews, Gregory Hooten and Bobby Drinnon; three nieces, Melanie Gonzales, Wendy Sylvester and Samantha Pitts; and numerous great nieces and nephews. Jackie was loved, supported and cared for by numerous lifelong friends that she loved very much. She asked that any memorials or tributes be donated to Hospice of Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services, Cordele, GA. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com
