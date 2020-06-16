Jacob Israel "J. I." Hatcher, Jr., 81, of Pebble City died Sunday, June 14, 2020 at his residence. Graveside funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 16 at Pebble City Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Ronnie Kinsaul will officiate. Born April 10, 1939 in the Lester Community, Mr. Hatcher was the son of the late Jacob Israel Hatcher, Sr. and Ruby Lee Cates Hatcher. He was a farmer and a member of Pebble City Baptist Church. Mr. Hatcher was also preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Jean Hatcher Pollock and two brothers, C. T. Hatcher and Scotty Lee Hatcher. Survivors include his wife, Patsy T. Hatcher of Pebble City; two sons, Gregory Jacob Hatcher of Lee County and Robert Shane Hatcher (Tonya) of Lester Community; a daughter, Michelle Thompson McLeod of Pebble City; two brothers, Ronnie Hatcher of Sale City and Julius Hatcher of Cotton; four sisters, Edith Furr of Smyrna, Sara Wiggins of Albany, Diane Deariso of Albany, and Margaret Hatcher of Lester Community; and seven grandchildren. Memorials may be made to Pebble City Baptist Church, c/o Kent Grogan, 5664 Pebble City Rd, Sale City, GA 31784 or the American Cancer Society. Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.parkerbramlett.com.
