Jacqueline Martin Bowling, 90, of Lee County, Georgia died on October 2, 2020 at her home. Funeral services for Mrs. Bowling will be Sunday, October 4, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Philema Road Baptist Church, located at 114 Stocks Dairy Road with Barry Hall officiating. Interment will follow in Leesburg cemetery. Visitation will start one hour prior to the service at 2:00 PM, until funeral hour at the church.
Mrs. Bowling was born in Albany, Georgia on April 28, 1930 to the late Gus Harris Martin and Laura Laramore Martin. She was raised on the Martin Farm in Lee County. She graduated from Lee County High School and from Georgia Southwestern College in Americus, Georgia. She was a member of Philema Road Baptist Church. She was a former dental assistant for Dr. O.C. Greene and a paraprofessional for the Dougherty County School System for many years before her retirement.
Mrs. Bowling is survived by three daughters, Vicki Timbes and her fiancé Billy Clemmons, Jr. of Leesburg, Laura Calhoun (Bobby) of Scottsville, Kentucky, and Suzanne McKinney (Chip) of Leesburg, six grandchildren, Frank Bishop, John Bishop (Shannon), Stacey Ratliff (Matt), Brad Asmus and his fiancé Brittney Geary, Sergeant Kyle McKinney, USMC (Samantha), and Matthew McKinney, three great-grandsons, Lake Ratliff, Kaleb McKinney and Cole McKinney, two nieces, Donna Tauber King (Scott) and Lisa Tauber Warrener (John), a great niece Amanda Saliba Croft (Jeremy) and a great nephew, Gerald (Bubba) Saliba (Shannon).
In addition to her parents, she was proceeded in death by her husband William Bradley (Billy) Bowling, and her sister and brother in law, Joanne Martin Tauber (Captain Gerald USMC).
Memorials may be made to Philema Road Baptist Church at 114 Stocks Dairy Road, Leesburg, Georgia 31763 (229-435-3135) or the Lee County Animal Shelter, 101 Mossy Dell Road, Leesburg, Georgia 31763 (229-759-6037).
