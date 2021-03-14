Jacqueline Phillips Alford, age 85, of Fort Walton Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. Jacqueline was born to Irvin Franklin Phillips and Mittie Mae Barnes in Bonifay, Florida on October 26, 1935. Jacqueline graduated from Bay County High School in 1954 and worked as a secretary in the fields of medicine and manufacturing. On January 18, 1964 Jacqueline married the love of her life, Hayden Tillman Alford, in Knoxville, Tennessee. Together they raised two children, Phillip Timothy Alford, of Phoenix, Arizona, and Laureen Lee Alford, of Albany, Georgia. Jacqueline worked as a secretary for Dekalb County School System in Atlanta, Georgia for 25 years. Jacqueline loved gardening and was an extraordinarily gifted cook and hostess. She was devoted to her family and noted for her generosity to others. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Fort Walton Beach.
Jacqueline is survived by her husband, Hayden Alford of Fort Walton Beach, Florida; children, Phillip Timothy Alford of Phoenix, Arizona and Laureen Lee Alford of Albany, Georgia; her grandchildren, Samuel Lee Adams, Vivian Rose Adams, and Christopher David Adams, Jr., all of Athens, Georgia; her siblings, Catherine Gilmore of Fort Walton Beach, Florida and brother David Phillips of Panama City, Florida; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A private Memorial Service was held at Davis Watkins Funeral home, 113 Racetrack Road Northeast, Fort Walton Beach, Florida on Friday, February 19, 2021 at 2:00pm. The service was officiated by Dr. Wade Humphries of First Baptist Church of Fort Walton Beach, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Team Gleason, a foundation that provided tremendous support to Jacqueline as she courageously battled Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). Donate at https://teamgleason.org or make checks payable to Team Gleason Foundation, P.O. Box 24493, New Orleans, Louisiana, 70184.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.