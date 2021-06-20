Jacqueline Tyson Schoolman passed away on May 27, 2021 at the age of 87, at Pelham Parkway Nursing Home after a lengthy illness. She was the self-proclaimed Scrabble champion of Pelham Parkway Nursing Home where she resided for the last few years of her life.
She was born on June 28, 1933 to Thomas Rainey & Vida Pearl Tyson of the Hinsonton community.
Mrs. Schoolman was retired from Master Craft Upholstery in Albany where she was an upholstery seamstress for many years. Through her life she enjoyed sewing, crocheting, board games, card games and gardening.
She was predeceased by her husband, Reggie Schoolman, son, Cliff Schoolman, and sister, Opal Pipkin.
She is survived by a daughter, Karen E Edwards of Camilla, a son, Steven R. Edwards of Fayetteville, Arkansas. Brothers, Thomas (Tommy) Rainey Tyson, Jr. (Judy) and John Michael (Mike) Tyson of Hinsonton. Grandchildren surviving are Brent Beasley (Carla) of Hopeful, Heather Shockley of Fayetteville, Arkansas, Katelyn Lowe (Franklin) of Warwick, Brandon Jace Schoolman of Leesburg, and a step-granddaughter, Hope Smith. Great-grandchildren, Elijah Shockley, Tyson Schoolman, and step-great-grandchild Jaxon Hatcher. Several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews survive.
A private memorial service will be held on June 26, 2021 at 10:30 A.M. at the home of Brent & Carla Beasley.
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.parkerbramlett.com.
