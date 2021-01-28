Mrs. Jacquelyn Fracine Tolbert Brown, 61, passed away on Tuesday, January 26, 2021. Her graveside service will be held on Saturday, January 30, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Dawson, Georgia. Reverend David Lockett will officiate. Albritten's Funeral Service is in charge of final arrangements.
Mrs. Tolbert Brown leaves to cherish fond memories to: her husband Melvin O Brown; her father Willie Jay Tolbert; father- and mother-in-law, Willie O. and Lillie May Brown; stepchildren, Sharon Walker, Kelvin Brown, Oshay Bradley, and two kids that she raised as her own, Zakiyah Grier and Zaki Grier; her sibling, Willie (Carolyn) Tolbert, Jr., James Edward (Jacqueline) Tolbert, Curtis Tolbert and Wanda Tolbert; nieces and nephew, Maliaka (Dennis) Mitchell, Tyneshia Marshall, Ketrayontia (Oshae) Bowens, Monyato Tolbert, Lacandria Tolbert, Latoya Jones, M. Jay Tolbert, Charteshia Tolbert, Desmond Tolbert, Shaturia Tolbert, and Shanekia Tolbert; great nieces and great nephews, Brianca Johnson, Quamaine Lockett, Melea Perry, Malik Mitchell, Shatavion Bowens, Maya Mitchell, Shacambria Bowens, Zahria Powell, Zaniyah Jackson, Jadarious Carter, Chartavious Perry, Greysen Harris, and Juelle Reid; best friends, Janice Jackson, Martha Brown, and Paulette Asberry; and a host of other relatives and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.