Jacquelyne MacDearmid Duwel

On Friday, June 18, 2021, Jacquelyne (MacDearmid) (Nagel) Duwel, loving "Danda" (Grandma) and mother, passed away at the age of 77. Jacque was born on August 22, 1943 to Judson (JK, Mac) and Helen Marcine (Young) in Albany, GA. In 1962, she married Albert George Nagel, Jr. and had four children together: Albert "Bret", Jacquelyne (Beth), Teri, and Christopher (Bart). Al passed away in 1976. Jacque married Gary Duwel in 1988 in GA. Jacque's favorite career was in Job Corp assisting young people finding success in their own careers. She also enjoyed performing in theatres and directing. Eventually she would become patron to her granddaughter, Jana. Jacque was preceded in death by her first husband, Al (1976), her son Bret (2014), and her daughter Beth (2015). She is survived by: her brother Kenneth MacDearmid and his wife Sue; her daughter Teri (Nagel) Wilkes and her husband Timothy; son Bart Nagel and his wife Jennifer (Mezynski) and their daughter Jana; Daughter-in-law Susan (Dennard) Nagel; and Daughter-in-law Fran Bringger. Per Jacque's request, the family will hold a private gathering at a later date.

