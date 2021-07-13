Jacquelyne MacDearmid Duwel

On Friday, June 18, 2021, Jacquelyne (MacDearmid) (Nagel) Duwel, loving "Danda" (Grandma) and mother, passed away at the age of 77. Jacque was born on August 22, 1943 to Judson (JK, Mac) and Helen Marcine (Young) in Albany, GA. In 1962, she married Albert George Nagel, Jr. and had four children together: Albert "Bret", Jacquelyne (Beth), Teri, and Christopher (Bart). Al passed away in 1976. Jacque married Gary Duwel in 1988 in GA. Jacque's favorite career was in Job Corp assisting young people finding success in their own careers. She also enjoyed performing in theatres and directing. Eventually she would become patron to her granddaughter, Jana. Jacque was preceded in death by her first husband, Al (1976), her son Bret (2014), and her daughter Beth (2015). She is survived by: her brother Kenneth MacDearmid and his wife Sue; her daughter Teri (Nagel) Wilkes and her husband Timothy; son Bart Nagel and his wife Jennifer (Mezynski) and their daughter Jana; Daughter-in-law Susan (Dennard) Nagel; and Daughter-in-law Fran Bringger. Per Jacque's request, the family will hold a private gathering at a later date.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Mobile
$450
- Bedrooms: 2
Furnished 2BR Mobile Home, Spring Flats Rd., CH&A, $4…
Garage
Yard Sale 4805 Millbrooke Rd. Sat. 7/17 8am - 12:30pm Rai…
Garage
Yard/moving sale. 164 Wisteria Lane (off Lovers Lane) Sat…
Most Popular
Articles
- Mike Sistrunk agrees to $225,000 settlement with Lee County
- Investigation of Dougherty Probate Court judge moving forward
- Lee officials ask for CON extension, shift to nonprofit hospital
- Joseph Thornton
- William Wingate
- Mary Lavalette Cowart Jenkins
- 'Money pit': Dougherty County courthouse maintenance costs draw examination
- State, local officials in Newnan ask FEMA to reverse individual assistance decision
- Mr. James Griffin Jr.
- Solar rooftop installers warn looming cap threatens industry in Georgia
Images
Videos
Collections
- ON THE MARKET: Lee County home in Quail Valley boasts Palladian windows, color changing pool
- PHOTOS: Take a step back in time with this tour of downtown Albany's oldest cemeteries
- ON THE MARKET: Cozy cottage on Lake Blackshear perfect for relaxing fun
- 15 noteworthy music festivals coming back in 2021
- When 20 popular shows jumped the shark
- Cities where small businesses have been impacted most by COVID-19
- ON THE MARKET: West Albany home features 2 staircases, Bose surround sound speakers, and sunroom
- PHOTOS: American Legion members provide funeral ceremonies for Albany area veterans
- 30 iconic posters from World War II
- Where US refugees come from—and why
Newspaper Ads
-
DawnmarieP said:Great for folks with kids; not so great for the rest of us that could really truly do with a 4th stimulus check too, even one more of at least…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.