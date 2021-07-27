James "Jim" A. Prevatte, 78, of Albany, died Thursday, July 22, 2021 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.

His funeral service will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Mathews Funeral Home with interment to following in Floral Memory Gardens with Military Honors. Mr. Faron Hamner will officiate.

Born in Tallahassee, FL, Mr. Prevatte was retired from the U. S. Navy after 21years of service. He was a member of Dawson Road Church of Christ.

Mr. Prevatte was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Pamella Prevatte and a brother, Bobby Prevatte.

Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Betty Prevatte, daughter, Suzanne Prevatte, Hoover, AL, sons, Jayson Prevatte (Elizabeth), Albany, Justin Prevatte, LaGrange, GA, grandchildren, Steven Fuata (Veronica), Jacksonville, FL, Stephanie Quinlan (Kevin), Brentwood, TN, Ella Prevatte, Hoover, AL, several nieces and nephews and extended family.

The family will receive friends Saturday, July 31, 2021 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at Mathews Funeral Home.

