...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ TO 7 PM EDT
/6 PM CDT/ THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values of at least 108 expected.
* WHERE...Southeast Alabama, south-central Georgia, the Florida
Panhandle, and portions of the Florida Big Bend.
* WHEN...From 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ to 7 PM EDT /5 PM CDT/
Thursday. Additional advisories will likely be needed again on
Friday and Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is
expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity
will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are
possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned
room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and
neighbors.
Take extra precautions, if you work or spend time outside.
When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when
possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor
work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration
recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air
conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved
to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 9
1 1.
&&
James "Jim" A. Prevatte, 78, of Albany, died Thursday, July 22, 2021 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
His funeral service will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Mathews Funeral Home with interment to following in Floral Memory Gardens with Military Honors. Mr. Faron Hamner will officiate.
Born in Tallahassee, FL, Mr. Prevatte was retired from the U. S. Navy after 21years of service. He was a member of Dawson Road Church of Christ.
Mr. Prevatte was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Pamella Prevatte and a brother, Bobby Prevatte.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Betty Prevatte, daughter, Suzanne Prevatte, Hoover, AL, sons, Jayson Prevatte (Elizabeth), Albany, Justin Prevatte, LaGrange, GA, grandchildren, Steven Fuata (Veronica), Jacksonville, FL, Stephanie Quinlan (Kevin), Brentwood, TN, Ella Prevatte, Hoover, AL, several nieces and nephews and extended family.
The family will receive friends Saturday, July 31, 2021 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at Mathews Funeral Home.
To plant a tree in memory of James Prevatte as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
To look at America during the Roaring Twenties, Stacker compiled a list of discoveries, trends, and changes that shaped lives in the 1920s, from news sites, historic research, scientific studies, and government reports. Click for more.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.