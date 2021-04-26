James Adonis "A.D." Isler, 58, of Lee County, GA, passed away on Monday, April 26, 2021 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Grace City Church. Rev. Josh Copron will officiate.
A.D. was born November 23, 1962, in Dawson, GA, to the late Eunice and Willie Isler, Sr. He was a graduate of Mitchell County High School, Class of 1980. A.D. was employed with Goodyear for over thirty years. He had resided in Lee County since 1998. He loved to build, ride, and race four wheelers and of course always saying "I know that's right".
Survivors include his wife Lisa Isler of Lee County, two sons Keith Isler (Vivian) of Albany, GA, and Brian Isler of Lee County, a brother W.A. Isler Jr, of Douglas, GA, a sister Luseba Camp of Camilla, GA, a granddaughter Paisley Bachman, faithful companions Dixie and Susie Q, and many extended family.
The family will receive friends on Thursday one hour prior to the service.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of A.D. to the Georgia Kidney Foundation. www.kidneyfund.org then click Donate Now.
