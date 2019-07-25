James Anderson

Funeral services for James Morris Anderson, 67, of Cairo, GA, are at 2:00 p.m., Friday, July 26, 2019, at Pine Level Baptist Church, Cairo, GA. Rev. Stan Godwin, Rev. Jim Weaver and Clayton Hudson will officiate. Services will conclude at the church. Private interment will be in Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Cairo, GA. Mr. Anderson passed away at his home in Cairo, GA, on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Mr. Anderson was born on November 21, 1951, in Cairo, GA, to the late James Edgar Anderson and Alene Hopkins Anderson, who survives. On Nov. 24, 2007, he married Ilene Smith Anderson, who survives. He was owner and operator of Anderson Antifreeze. He was a member of Capel Baptist Church.
Survivors include: his wife, Ilene M. Anderson of Cairo, GA; son, Jamie Marc Anderson (Wendy) of Cantonment, FL; daughters, Shelly Beth Harrell (Bo) of Whigham, GA, Sabrina Whigham (Charles) of Cairo, GA; step-children, Neil Money (Brandi) of Florence, AL, Larecia Gill (Philip) of Leesburg, GA; grandchildren, Jeremy Anderson (Peyton), Jared Anderson, Jesse Harrell, Hanna Harrell, Callie Whigham, Aubrey Whigham, Emily White (Jonathan), Natalie Money, Stephen Money, Taylor Gill, Griffin Gill; mother, Alene Anderson of Tifton, GA; sister, Lynell Norton (Tommy) of Tifton, GA.
He was preceded in death by his father and his first wife, Patricia C. Anderson.
Memorials may be made in Mr. Anderson's memory to: Capel Baptist Church Building Fund, 1041 Capel Road, Cairo, GA 39827.
The family will receive friends at the Fellowship Hall of Pine Level Baptist Church on Thursday, July 25, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.