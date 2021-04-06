Graveside Funeral services for Mr. James Andrew Moon will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Floral Memory Gardens. James Andrew is the son of Retired USMC Major Nathaniel and Deloris Moon.
As a reminder due to Covid-19 and its variants, please adhere to the CDC guidelines by wearing a mask and social distancing.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.