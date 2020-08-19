Mr. James Arthur "Little Rock" Holley, 60, passed away on August 14, 2020 at the Wilson Hospice House in Albany, GA. His graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Dawson, GA. Reverend Patrick Holloway will officiate. Albritten's Funeral Service of Dawson, GA, is in charge of the arrangements.
Mr. Holley is survived by his domestic partner, Joyce Ann Williams; His children, Jake (Anna) Jamison of Atlanta, GA, and Sekedia (Jammie) Hawkins of Albany, GA; his siblings, Joe (Sylvia) Clark of Newark, NJ, Gennie Bell Bowens of San Diego, CA, Albert Holley, Jr., and Mary (Merrill) Holley-Williams, both of Dawson, GA; grandchildren Sejammien Hawkins of Albany, GA, and Jakieria, Justin, Ariana, Jacob, and Jonathan Jamison, all of Atlanta, GA; nieces Lawanda Holley, Ny'Asha Prescott, Temaya Thornton, Nakita Powell, all of Albany, GA, Tarika Morris of Conyers, GA, and Yalonda, Beverly and Sharon Clark of Tifton, GA; nephews Kenya (Felicia) Gardner of Jacksonville, FL, Joe Clark, Jr., of Nebraska, and Charles Murphy of Dawson, GA; many cousins in Trenton, NJ, Orlando, FL, Columbus, Tifton, Albany and Dawson, GA; devoted childhood and lifelong friends who supported him until his death, Glenny D. Burroughs, III, Jimmy Pittman, and Eddie James Jackson, Sr., all of Dawson, GA. He was considered a friend by many and had many neighbors, god sisters and god brothers that he would spend time with regularly.
