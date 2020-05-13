James Franklin (Jim) Bennett passed away at his home of natural causes at age 88 on
Saturday, May 9,2020.
He was born in Albany, Georgia and was the son of Jay Frank and Lillian Mixon Bennett. He graduated from Albany High School and from Emory University where he was a member of the Wrestling Team and a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity. He served two years in the Army and then returned to Albany where he opened Bennett's on Slappey in 1956 - a florist, garden, and pet shop that grew into Bennett's Garden Center and Bennett's Home Place. As a small business owner, Mr. Bennett especially enjoyed getting to know his customers and talking with them. He took great pleasure in teaching employees about business, teaching them new skills, and learning about their lives.
Mr. Bennett was a member of First Baptist Church, Albany where he taught Young Adult Sunday School and sang in the choir for many years. He had a beautiful voice and loved music and loved to sing. He was a member of the Albany Men's Garden Club for a number of years and served as president. He loved being involved in his community and giving of his time to others such as serving as a volunteer tutor in the school system and mentoring young men transitioning from prison.
He is preceded in death by his wife of sixty years Rebecca (Becky) Crawford Bennett.
He is survived by his son Frank Bennett, Columbus GA; daughter Debbie Bennett Finney (Fred), Albany; grandchildren James Bennett (Amanda) Columbus GA, Laurel Bennett Murphy (Ryan), Atlanta GA, Savannah Finney Helgeson (Henry) Boston MA, Bert Finney (Abbey) Charlotte NC, Colleen Finney Boston MA; Great-grandchildren Ellie Bennett, James Franklin Bennett IV; Dax Helgeson, Finn Helgeson, and Lucy Murphy; Sisters Barbara Pippin (Bubber) Albany, and Wyolene Bennett Walker, Tifton; brother-in-law Tom Crawford, Jacksonville FL; and many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to express gratitude and thankfulness to his special caregivers, Dora Stephens and Earnestine McNeil, as well as many faithful caregivers from Innovative Senior Solutions and Coastal Home Care.
Due to shelter-in-place practices, the small graveside burial service will be private.
In lieu of flowers donations to be made to First United Methodist Church,307 Flint Ave., Albany, GA 31701 or First Baptist Church Albany, 145 Oakland Pkwy, Leesburg, GA 31763.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.