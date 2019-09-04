James Bridges

James Delvin (Yankee) Bridges, Leesburg, GA, died after a lengthy illness on September 3, 2019.
His celebration of life will be a 2 PM on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Philema Road Baptist Church with the burial of his cremated remains to follow at Riverside Cemetery. The Rev. Aaron McCulley will officiate. The family will receive friends at the church prior to the service beginning at 1 PM.
A native and lifelong resident of Albany, Delvin graduated from the Dougherty County School Systerm. Upon graduation, he joined the U.S. Air Force and served for 6 years. When he returned home, he opened Bridges Construction and was a home builder for many years. Delvin retired from the Albany Housing Authority in 1997, where he held the position of maintenance director. In his later years, he moved to Lee County. Delvin was a member of Philema Road Baptist Church in Lee County.
Delvin was preceded in death by his son, Tim Bridges, brothers, John W. Bridges, Robert L. Bridges, Rodney E. Bridges, and nieces and nephews.
He is survived by his wife: Bonnie Albert Bridges, Leesburg; son: David Bridges, St. Louis, MO; step son: Daniel Williamson (Amanda), Pelham; grandchildren: Clint Fowler, Dillon Fowler, Jennifer Fowler, Cayden Williamson; step grandchild: Kelsey Lehman; sisters: Mary Wilson (Bob), Jan Sears (Tom), brother: Alex M. Bridges (Cindi); brother in law: Douglas Albert; sister in law: Patti McGough (Donnie).
Those desiring may send memorials to National Kidney Foundation at www.kidney.org
.
Kimbrell-Stern Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
