James Morgan "Jimmy" Burch, 84, of Newton died Sunday, February 9, 2020 in Newton.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 12 at Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home with interment in Morgan-Hudgins Cemetery. Rev. Eric Newman and Rev. Bob Roberts will officiate.
Born February 13, 1935 in Baker County, Mr. Burch was the son of the late John Henderson Burch and Linnie Morgan Burch. He was retired from the Baker County School System, having driven the bus for many years. Mr. Burch was a member of Elmodel Presbyterian Church and also attended Live Oak Freewill Baptist Church.
Survivors include nieces and nephews, Lyn Swilley (Weyman), Robert Burch (Beth), Cameron Swilley; cousins, Jarrell Burch (Celeice), Tim Burch (Lydia), Kent Sanders (Penny), Matthew Burch (and family), Jeremy Burch (and family), Ginny Sanders, Elizabeth Cantrell (and family).
Visitation will be from 6 - 8 p.m. Tuesday, February 11 at Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home in Camilla.
Memorials may be made to Elmodel Presbyterian Church, c/o Kent Sanders, 2400 Patmos-Milford Hwy, Leary, GA 39862.
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
